Talking Pictures: Reviews and Halloween Movie Favorites

The Spy Who Dumped Me

In this comedy, two best friends are off on a life and death adventure as one of them discovers her ex boyfriend was a spy.

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" is a funnier-than-expected comedy romp. The film's basic plot follows 2 women trying follow some rather simple instructions but as they discover, the spy game is not an easy one and they are on the run never knowing who the good guys and bad guys are.

The plot of the film is surprisingly similar to Arthur Hiller's 1987 comedy "Outrageous Fortune," starring Bette Midler and Shelly Long.

In any case Kate McKinnon steals the show with her slightly over-the-top performance as the aggressively protective Morgan. Although, Mila Kunis is sporadically funny throughout the film, she is out gunned by McKinnon's quirky portrayal.

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" is simply a fun diversion flick willing to do anything to get a laugh.

It gets a C and is rated R.

Slender Man

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man, attempt to prove that he doesn't actually exist - until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Slender Man is a basically scary film relying mostly on visual effects to carry the script.

That being said, the film does fall into the problem being a bit too predictable in places and not flushing out it's characters.

"Slender Man" gets a C and is rated PG-13.



Last Minute Halloween Movies

Here's 3 Halloween film you've to add to your list

3. Monster Squad (1987) (PG-13)

the film centers on a small town invaded by monsters on the hunt for an amulet. Luckily there's a plucky group of kids who bond together to form a squad to take the monsters on.

2. The Corpse Bride (2005) (PG)

A man practices his wedding vows in the forest and inadvertently finds himself engaged, not to his beloved intended, but to Emily, the corpse bride.

1. The Fly (1986) (R)

This is the remake of the 1958 movie starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis. Goldblum is a scientest who gets his genes mixed with a fly during a demonstration of transportation. Things get creepier and creepier..