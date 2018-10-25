Just in time for Halloween, explorer Josh Gates is putting it all on the line for a glance at what’s beyond this life. He’s been venturing around the world seeking evidence of the great beyond - from attending a real-life exorcism, meeting scientists exploring the moments after we die, and even receiving a powerful psychic message from beyond the grave.

In the final episode of Expedition Unknown: Search for the Afterlife, Josh travels deep into the Amazon to meet shamans and experience ayahuasca, or the vine of death, which is said to connect people to the spirit realm.

The finale of Expedition Unknown: Search for the Afterlife airs on Discovery Sunday, October 28th at 10pm (ET/PT.)

