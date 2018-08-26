Police: Man arrested for DUI after hitting construction worker in West Valley City

Salt Lake County Sheriff

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - A man was arrested for suspected DUI after hitting a road construction worker early Sunday morning in West Valley City, according to police.

West Valley Police Sgt. McLachlan said Richard Pressley, 50, was headed north on Redwood Road at 3600 South at about 2:15 a.m. when he veered off into a construction zone, striking a man working in the area.

The worker was transported to the hospital in stable condition with broken facial bones and a brain injury.

According to a probable cause statement, Pressley consented to a breathalyzer test and registered a .204 BAC.

Pressley was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for third-degree felony DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation.