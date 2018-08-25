Dozens of units evacuated due to gas leak at Murray Apartment complex

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MURRAY, Utah (News4Utah) - A large gas leak forced the overnight evacuations of dozens of units at an apartment complex in Murray Friday night.

According to Dominion Energy Communications Specialist Dana Peterson, they started to receive multiple calls of a strong odor of gas at the Willowbrook condominium complex near 460 East Creekside Circle at about 9:15 p.m.

When specialists arrived they determined the levels of gas were high enough that evacuations were necessary. She said they believe there were a total of 90 units involved in the evacuation but that number has not been confirmed.

It is believed a contractor who had been working on the units might have left pilots on, causing the high concentration of gases but the investigation is ongoing.

Peterson said they shut off the master meter to allow the gas to dissipate naturally.

In all, 90 units were evacuated and Red Cross helped find places for them to stay overnight. As of Saturday morning, residents were allowed to return to their units.