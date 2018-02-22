SLC native, teammate end medal drought in cross-country skiing

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (News4Utah) Thirty-five years ago Kikkan Randall was born in Salt Lake City. Now she can say she is an Olympic gold medalist.

Randall and her teammate Jessica Diggins won women’s cross-country skiing on day 12 in Pyeongchang by 19-hundredths of a second.

Just how big of a deal is that? Cross-country skiing has been an Olympic sport since 1952 and the United States has never had a team win a gold medal before yesterday.

Randall, the Salt Lake City native, is 35 years old. This is her 5th Olympics and this marked her 18th Olympic race. Now she is able to say she’s an Olympic gold medalist.