Southern portion of Utah pounded with storm

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 11:01 AM MST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 02:23 PM MST

Most of Utah saw snow Wednesday night, but the southern portion of the state was hit the hardest.

The Moab area saw around six inches of snow! In fact, the road to Arches National Park was closed just beyond the visitor center. Officials expect it to open Friday.

Central Utah was hit pretty hard as well. The Woodland Hills area saw 9 inches of snow.

 

Northern Utah wasn't left out. Tooele saw 6", Upper Millcreek saw 4.5", Sandy, East Layton, and Hyrum cam in around 4".

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until around 4 p.m. Thursday. 

For your most up to date forecast visit good4utah.com/weather.

For winter road conditions visit the Utah Department of Transportation website here or call 511.

