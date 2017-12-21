Southern portion of Utah pounded with storm

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most of Utah saw snow Wednesday night, but the southern portion of the state was hit the hardest.

The Moab area saw around six inches of snow! In fact, the road to Arches National Park was closed just beyond the visitor center. Officials expect it to open Friday.

Central Utah was hit pretty hard as well. The Woodland Hills area saw 9 inches of snow.

This last storm really delivered in parts of Central Utah! ❄️ ⛄️ ❄️ This pic is from Peggy Sorenson in Woodland Hills (Utah County) 9” at an elevation of 5700 ft! @abc4utah loves your snow pics! #utwx @NWSSaltLakeCity @StormHour pic.twitter.com/m7LAvn80mg — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 21, 2017

Northern Utah wasn't left out. Tooele saw 6", Upper Millcreek saw 4.5", Sandy, East Layton, and Hyrum cam in around 4".

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For your most up to date forecast visit good4utah.com/weather.

For winter road conditions visit the Utah Department of Transportation website here or call 511.