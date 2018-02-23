Snow and cold air will lead to slippery morning commute Friday morning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring another round of accumulating snow to much of Utah over the next 24 hours.

As the storm tracks from Southwest to Northeast through Utah, enough moisture pulled in from the warmer Pacific Ocean will allow for significant travel impacts as snow amounts, though not overly impressive, are just enough to cover roads and make travel slick during Friday's commute.

Snow will begin to develop during the evening hours across Southern Utah and in areas favored by a Southerly flow. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight across Southern and Central Utah with most areas, including Lake Powell, Castle Country and the Uinta Basin receiving 1 to 3 inches of new snow.

Before sunrise, snow will develop along the Wasatch Front which could be heavy at times throughout the morning hours, primarily from Salt Lake City south along the I-15 Corridor to Cedar City. With a shot of colder air moving in with the morning snow, even the lightest accumulations will make roadways very slick and hazardous so allow for extra time. Expected snow amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches for the Wasatch Front and Salt Lake City with locally higher amounts on the benches, the mountain valleys and higher areas of the I-15 corridor.

Snow will wind down throughout the afternoon across Northern Utah on Friday with most other areas of Utah ending much sooner. As cold temperatures remain in place, limited snow melt will occur so untreated roads are likely to be problematic into the evening hours on Friday.

Another round of snow is forecasted Saturday evening for Northern Utah with similar snow accumulations for the Wasatch Front through Sunday morning. If you are planning on traveling during this time, expect winter driving conditions.

