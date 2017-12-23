Rodney Hood leads Jazz to much-needed win over Spurs, 100-89

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - After returning from a brutal 6-game road trip which produced just one victory, a tired, short-handed Utah Jazz went out and played one of its best games of the season.

With rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell out for a second straight game with an injured toe, Rodney Hood scored 29 points and the Jazz fended off multiple comeback attempts by San Antonio to beat the Spurs 100-89 on Thursday night.

The Jazz led most of the way, but the Spurs fought back each time it appeared Utah was ready to put the game away.

Hood took over in the fourth quarter after San Antonio cut the lead to 82-81. Utah went on a 13-2 run with Hood scoring nine straight points, including a contested pull-up 3-pointer from the corner and a spinning, mid-range jumper to push the lead to 12.

Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Derrick Favors finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 12 points.

The Jazz led 50-38 at halftime thanks to a 14-point half by Hood. Utah used a 17-3 run spanning the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Joe Johnson and Rubio, to take a 30-17 lead.

The Spurs opened the third quarter with an 11-1 run as LaMarcus Aldridge warmed up and cut the lead to two. San Antonio answered each time the Jazz tried to pull away before Hood finally sealed it.

The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Spurs.

The Jazz next host Oklahoma City Saturday night.