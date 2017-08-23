Patriots gave Trump his own Super Bowl LI ring

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Patriots head coach (left) and team owner Robert Kraft with President Donald Trump during the April 19 visit to the White House.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave President Donald Trump his own Super Bowl championship ring following the team's White House visit in April.



Patriots spokesman Stacey James told The Associated Press that Kraft decided to have the ring made for Trump in thanks for the visit and so that he would have something special to display in his presidential library.



While the team's players and staff received their rings in June to commemorate the 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, it's not clear when the president received his ring.



It's tradition for the sitting president to receive some swag when a championship team drops by the White House. The usual custom includes at least a personalized jersey, but Kraft, a longtime friend of Trump's, wanted to do something extra for him, James said.



The NFL covers up to $5,000 each for 150 rings for the Super Bowl champion, with the team responsible for any costs over that, according to the AP. This year's ring -- the fifth won by the Patriots -- is white gold with more than 280 diamonds totaling a carat weight of 5.1.



According to Jostens, this year's ring is the "biggest Super Bowl ring" to date. While the exact cost of the Super Bowl LI rings hasn't been disclosed, the team's 2015 rings were valued at $36,500 each and featured 200 diamonds.



The AP reported that a Congressional Research Service report says Trump is allowed to receive the gift from Kraft, as long as the president includes it on his annual financial disclosure report and did not solicit it or receive it in exchange for the promise of any official act.



That disclosure report isn't due from Trump until May 2018.