What is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - The holiday season is a beautiful time, but it can also be a very stressful season.

According to Leslie Cho, M.D., a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, when running from place to place, and eating and drinking  sometimes excessively  it can set a person up for a serious condition known as holiday heart syndrome.

Holiday heart syndrome is when you drink too much alcohol and then you go into an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation, said Dr. Cho. Atrial fibrillation is when the top part of the heart doesnt beat in conjunction with the bottom part of the heart.

Dr. Cho said its important to be able to recognize atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, because not only can it cause the heart to beat out of rhythm, it can cause a clot to form, which can lead to a stroke.

She said that for some people, the condition is temporary, but others might need to be chemically or electrically converted back to a normal heart rhythm.

Dr. Cho said A-fib is usually brought on from excessive binge drinking.

The most common symptom is terrible heart palpitations. People with A-fib often say they feel like their heart is jumping out of their throat and report feeling short of breath.

Dr. Cho said if a person feels like their heart is beating very fast for a lengthy period of time, they should take their pulse  using two fingers - on the wrist or on the neck.

If youre in A-fib, your heart is going pretty fast and being in that fast rhythm for a long time can cause clot formation, said Dr. Cho. Therefore, its really important to be seen by your doctors office or your local urgent care center or emergency room right away.

Dr. Cho said its a good reminder for everyone to be mindful during the holiday season and to do everything in moderation. And if something doesnt feel right, its better to be on the safe side and get it checked out right away.