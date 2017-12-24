Suspect in Utah County shooting booked into jail

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - The suspect in Wednesday's officer involved shooting in Utah County, Arturo Ray Gallemore-Jimenez, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on $1 million bail.

In a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Jimenez is being charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of both possession of a firearm by a restricted person and failure to stop at the command of police.

Jimenez led officers on a chase through Utah County in which as many as a dozen gunshots were exchanged between him and police.

The chase started in Nephi when Jimenez fired into his own truck and fled. He was stopped at mile marker 260 on I-15 by officers. He then brandished a handgun and fired at officers at least three times before fleeing.

Officers were able to shoot out his tires before Jimenez fled. The suspect's vehicle was pursued until Jimenez crashed after passing the University Parkway exit in Orem.

Jimenez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers before being released Saturday night.

Jimenez is also wanted in connection for a shooting that took place in Aurora, Colorado, in which he shot an individual three times in the back before fleeing.