Ogden Police find body of missing elderly woman
OGDEN, Utah (News4Utah) - Ogden Police confirm they have found the body of an elderly woman that went missing early yesterday morning.
According to police, 79-year-old Verna Marriott was found just before 10 a.m. this morning near a residence on the 700 block of 28th Street in Ogden.
Police were called to the area on a report that there was a female lying in the snow. When officers arrived, they found Marriott deceased.
According to police, the time of death is currently unknown.
More Stories
-
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m.) A 19-year-old from Oregon who was killed in a…
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was taken to the hospital…
-
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A trooper is recovering after…