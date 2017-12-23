Ogden Police find body of missing elderly woman

By: Connor Comeau

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 04:18 PM MST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 02:36 PM MST

OGDEN, Utah (News4Utah) - Ogden Police confirm they have found the body of an elderly woman that went missing early yesterday morning.

According to police, 79-year-old Verna Marriott was found just before 10 a.m. this morning near a residence on the 700 block of 28th Street in Ogden.

Police were called to the area on a report that there was a female lying in the snow. When officers arrived, they found Marriott deceased.

According to police, the time of death is currently unknown.

