Ogden Police find body of missing elderly woman

Ogden Police

OGDEN, Utah (News4Utah) - Ogden Police confirm they have found the body of an elderly woman that went missing early yesterday morning.

According to police, 79-year-old Verna Marriott was found just before 10 a.m. this morning near a residence on the 700 block of 28th Street in Ogden.

Police were called to the area on a report that there was a female lying in the snow. When officers arrived, they found Marriott deceased.

According to police, the time of death is currently unknown.