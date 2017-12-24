9 year old Centerville boy accidentally shot

Taken to hospital in stable condition

By: Connor Comeau

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:33 PM MST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:32 PM MST

CENTERVILLE (News4Utah) - A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the shoulder by his 13-year-old cousin.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. this evening. 

The 9-year-old boy was holding the gun when the 13-year-old tried to take the gun away from him to keep him from playing with it. When the 13-year-old tried to take the gun away, it discharged and a bullet hit the 9-year-old in the shoulder.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation but police believe this is nothing more than an accident.

 

