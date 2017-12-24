9 year old Centerville boy accidentally shot
Taken to hospital in stable condition
CENTERVILLE (News4Utah) - A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the shoulder by his 13-year-old cousin.
According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. this evening.
The 9-year-old boy was holding the gun when the 13-year-old tried to take the gun away from him to keep him from playing with it. When the 13-year-old tried to take the gun away, it discharged and a bullet hit the 9-year-old in the shoulder.
The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation but police believe this is nothing more than an accident.
