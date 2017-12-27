Officer describes moment he pulled young boy out of icy pond

NEW HARMONY, Utah (News4Utah) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after falling through the ice in a southern Utah pond.

In a press release from the Washington County Sheriffs Office, the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at a pond near 3100 East 2500 South in New Harmony.

Sheriffs deputies were called to the area on a report that an eight year old boy fell through an icy pond. Members of the Washington County Search and Rescue Dive Team and local EMS responded to the scene.

Sergeant Thompson with the Sheriff's Office was one of the first people on scene. After arriving, Sergeant Thompson made the decision to enter the water. He removed his police gear and entered the water where he was able to punch a hole in the ice and locate the boy.

Sgt. Thompson describes the moment he saved an 8-year-old boy from the ice during press conference:

LifeFlight was called to the scene and the boy was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment but his condition remains unknown. The Sergeant was also taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and cuts on his arm.

In the photo attached, you can see the pathway the Sergeant took to enter the water.