Mitt Romney visits with Southern Utah University students

CEDAR CITY (News4Utah) - Southern Utah University students had a visit from Mitt Romney Thursday who stopped by to speak to students and gather signatures.

He spoke to News4Utah about this campaign for U.S. Senate.

"Students can't quite believe it. They're lining up already," said Mary Bennett, Director of the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at SUU.

"Everybody's been here for a long time," said student Jacob Petersen.

"Kind of crazy to get a former presidential candidate down here," said Student Kenton Pope who helped plan the event.

Governor Mitt Romney, now Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate, made time to meet hundreds of students, which also meant taking hundreds of photographs.

"I'm going to be campaigning in every single county in Utah, and I've got to try to meet with Delegates and with Mayors, as well as with every-day Republican voters to make sure I get the support I need to get on the ballot and win in November so I can do a better job fighting for Utah," said Governor Romney.

"I think it's great that he's coming to rural Utah. I've grown up in rural Utah my entire life and I think it's great he's reaching out and getting to know students and getting their vote," said Pope.

And win the students votes- Romney must.

"Rattle his brain, and ask him some questions ... and I'll decide later," said Petersen.

Romney took time to answer questions -- including his thoughts on gun control.

"Our kids should have to worry about their lives when they go to school. ... I think each State Legislature ought to look at the widest array of options from how to secure a school, to some kind of security patrols in schools, to intervention teams if a child poses a certain danger, to restrictions on purchases of weapons," said Romney.

Governor Romney along with former presidential candidate Ron Paul spoke Thursday evening at Iron County's GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.