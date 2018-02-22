Mitt Romney visiting Cedar City Thursday

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 11:33 AM MST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:39 AM MST

CEDAR CITY (News4Utah)- Mitt Romney is making an appearance in Cedar City Thursday.

He's expected to speak at the Iron County Republican's annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Southern Utah University.

Ron Paul, who was up against Romney for the Republican Presidential Nomination in 2012, will be the keynote speaker.

