Mitt Romney visiting Cedar City Thursday
CEDAR CITY (News4Utah)- Mitt Romney is making an appearance in Cedar City Thursday.
He's expected to speak at the Iron County Republican's annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Southern Utah University.
Ron Paul, who was up against Romney for the Republican Presidential Nomination in 2012, will be the keynote speaker.
