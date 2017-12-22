Cedar City mom and boyfriend charged with murder of baby

CEDAR CITY (News4Utah)-A Cedar City couple was charged with murder and three counts of child abuse after the death of a 14-month-old baby.

Police say 24-year-old Cherokee May Dea and her boyfriend 30-year-old Brendan Russel Dalton abused Dea's daughter to the point of death.

The investigation began in April of this year. Police say the couple brought the baby girl to the hospital after she stopped breathing. They claimed the girl had thrown up earlier in the evening and was crying and breathing heavily. According to court documents, Dalton told officials that the baby began to "arch her head and shoulders back" before losing consciousness while he says he was attempting to soothe her.

At the hospital a CAT-scan detected the child had suffered a brain injury. She was taken by air to Primary Children's . Three days later, on April 17th, she died from her injuries.

The Medical Examiner report showed the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Court papers say in addition to brain injuries, the child had several broken bones and tested posted for morphine.

The couple had no explanation for the injuries and told police they "smoked marijuana every day" and "used methamphetamine about five days a week". They also admitted to occasionally using heroine.

Dea told officials Dalton is a father to her kids. On Dec. 19th, they were both charged with murder, three counts of child abuse, and child endangerment.

They are both in Iron County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 3rd.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect is occurring, call the Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline 855.323.3237.