Road rage driver's plead for mercy falls on deaf ears

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Utah) - Joseph Granados is known on the street as "psycho."

Friday, the man known as "psycho" appeared before a judge and attempted to show he was no longer that person.

Granados was convicted of attempted murder in a road rage incident last year in West Jordan. He was also convicted of other charges including drugs, fleeing from police and illegally possessing a gun.



"I'm very familiar with the facts of this case," said sentencing judge Paul Parker.

Granados who has been in jail since the incident was hoping for a break. He started with an apology and attempted to show why he did what he did.

"I apologize and I am deeply sorry for whatever happened," Granados said in court. "When times get hard I turn to drugs. That's all I knew. That's the kind of environment I was raised in."

Granados admitted to being a gang member but he told the judge he now realizes what's important in life.

"And that is to be a father to my daughter in the right way," he said.

But the judge wanted none of that. He reminded Granados about the danger he put others in.

Granados not only hit three vehicles, but pursued one of those drivers relentlessly.

"And then you took a firearm and fired several shots at him backed up apparently to get a better angle and then shot again," said Judge Paul Parker. "It actually ended up hitting him in the neck."

That driver did survive. After hitting cars and shooting a driver, he fled, only to be stopped by police. All those facts landed Granados in prison.

"This was a dangerous, unprovoked incident," Judge Parker said. "It simply needs consequences."

Granados will have to serve time behind bars for each of the counts which are to run consecutively. Combined, he'll serve a minimum of 5-years up to 15-years in prison. He is also required to pay more than $4,700 in restitution for the damage he caused.