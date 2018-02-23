Romney's impact could be felt down ticket

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - The excitement over Mitt Romney running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah could bring more Republicans out to vote in November which could impact races down the ticket. Although Democrats believe the momentum seen around the country could impact local races as well.

Jason Perry, the Executive Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, believes a higher Republican turnout because of Romney is likely.

"I think people are going to show up to vote," said Perry. "They're already interested in it. The more people that show up more it's going to help Mitt Romney and some of those other Republican candidates."

During Presidential elections the person running for higher office can have a huge impact for turnout in other races. During the first midterm election of a new president the party not in power tends to do better at flipping seats.

Eric Biggart is the Chair of LDS Dems and said the results being seen around the country are getting Democrats excited.

"The important thing is that we are focused locally," said Biggart. "There have been 37 Republican districts nation wide that have flipped to Democratic districts in the last year alone."

Biggart also points to the high number of first time voters during the 2016 Utah Presidential Caucuses, as hope for better numbers in November.

Perry points out that recent polling shows a high number of Democrats would be willing to vote for Romney. So he said Democrats will have to hope voters go split ticket.

Experts also warn about Romney or his supporters being too confident. In those cases it could have a negative effect and drive down turnout.

"He has to make sure they know that he needs their vote," said Perry.

Utah Republican Chairman Rob Anderson weighed in on the possibility of Romney bringing out more voters.

"I always want more participation," said Anderson. "If Romney energized the electorate that's great, I welcome it."

The final day for candidates to file to run for office in March 15th. Parties will then hold their conventions to select candidates for different seats. Some may have to run in the June primary if there are other candidates that collected signatures to run.