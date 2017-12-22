Police: Suspect in freeway shooting 'wanted to leave the world'

OREM Utah (ABC4 Utah) - UPDATE: During the investigation detectives learned that Arturo Ray Gallemore-Jimenez, is also wanted in a recent shooting in Aurora, Colorado.

A suspect who led police on a two county chase may have had a death wish.

37-year old Arturo Ray Gallemore-Jiminez was shot twice by law enforcement and taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities aren't sure what prompted Gallemore-Jiminez to begin firing his weapon at his own pickup truck.

That was the beginning of his run in with police. It began Thursday evening at a truck stop in Nephi. A spokesman with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said witnesses told officers he was asking people for gas money.

"They heard a gunshot and it looked like he hit his own car," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Sgt. Cannon said he took off after that and Nephi police put out a police alert.

Near mile marker 260 there was an exchange of gunfire and it was captured on Broadcastify.com.

Police; "1-20, shots fired,"

Dispatch: "Copy, shots fired."

"He fired at least one round at them and at mile marker 260," said Sgt. Cannon. "There were at least six founds fired."

Law enforcement could be heard on the police scanner about the best way to stop Gallemore-Jiminez.

Police: "1-20, we are coming up on (mile marker) 265 off ramp. He is on the outside lane. Speeds are still 25."

Authorities said both of his rear tires were low which caused him to drive slow.

The freeway was shutdown, off ramps in Utah County were blocked off preventing him from heading into the community.

Police: "All units just be advised. They have additional shots fired from the vehicle."

In all, Sgt. Cannon said about a dozen shots were exchanged between law enforcement and Gallemore-Jiminez.

Two other vehicles were struck with bullets. One man was wounded in the shoulder and hospitalized. The other vehicle had its window busted nearly missing a father and son.

"Very fortunate that those stray bullets weren't fatal," said Sgt. Cannon.

The chase ended in Orem when Gallemore-Jiminez's vehicle ran into a fence and was he was arrested without any further escalation.

Police scanner traffic spread the word that the chase was over.

Police: "He has a gunshot wound. Unknown how it was inflicted. He is conscious and breathing."

Gallemore-Jiminez was hit twice in the arm and neck. Authorities said he was wearing a bullet proof vest. They're not sure if he wanted police to kill him.

"We don't have indication that that's the case," said Sgt. Cannon. "He does have a desire to leave the world whether it was his intention to do it that way, we don't know."

Sgt. Cannon said Gallemore-Jiminez had a Kansas drivers license and the vehicle was also registered in Kansas. He said the 37-year old had a lengthy criminal history in other states related to drugs.

