Police: Elderly couple said 60 pounds of marijuana were gifts for Christmas

YORK, Neb, (WATE) - An elderly California couple was arrested in Nebraska after police pulled them over and found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana in their truck.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife, Barbara, 83, told deputies they were on their way to Vermont with the marijuana and intended to give it away as Christmas gifts.

The York News-Times reports deputies with the York County Sheriff's Department stopped the couple after they spotted their Toyota Tacoma crossing the center line and the driver failing to signal. When they approached the truck, deputies said they could smell the strong odor of raw marijuana.

A canine unit was called in and the dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance, so deputies searched the vehicle and found the marijuana in boxes inside the bed of the truck.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $336,000.

The Jirons are in the York County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp -- both charges are felonies.