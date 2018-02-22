Opening film at LDS Film Festival first hit theaters in 2001

'The Other Side of Heaven' tells the true story of a young missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was called to serve in the Tongan islands in 1954.

Elder John H. Groberg, from Idaho, later became a General Authority in the LDS Church.

The movie first hit theaters in 2001 and became a hit. It was also one of Anne Hathaway's first feature films.

Now, 16 years later, 'The Other Side of Heaven' is the opening film at the LDS Film Festival which runs February 26 through March 3 at Orem's SCERA Center for the Arts.

You can see it on Tuesday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit: www.ldsfilmfest.com.