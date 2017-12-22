Holiday Spice Gingerbread Cookies
Wolfgang Puck ends his week of recipes with a special fun treat you can mix, bake and decorate with your children this weekend... his mother's own recipe for Holiday Spice Gingerbread Cookies!
Get the complete recipe and shopping list at WolfgangPuckRecipes.com.
This segment contains sponsored content.
