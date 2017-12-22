Holiday Spice Gingerbread Cookies

By: Ali Monsen

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:00 AM MST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 12:06 PM MST

Wolfgang Puck ends his week of recipes with a special fun treat you can mix, bake and decorate with your children this weekend... his mother's own recipe for Holiday Spice Gingerbread Cookies!

Get the complete recipe and shopping list at WolfgangPuckRecipes.com.

This segment contains sponsored content.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected