Chef Evan's favorite Christmas dessert

Chef Evan Francois from Harmons loves Struffoli at Christmas time. He joined Midday with a recipe you can make at home.



Struffoli

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 lemon, zested

1 orange, zested

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 tablespoon salt

1/4 tablespoon baking powder

2 ounces unsalted butter

2 eggs

1/4 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon rum

canola oil for frying

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

candied fruits

confectioner's sugar

Instructions:

Mix the flour, lemon and orange zest, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a food processor. Add the butter and pulse until butter is almost gone. Add the eggs one at a time and the vanilla extract. Pulse until the dough starts to ball together.

Cover the dough with a saran wrap and keep in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Roll the dough into thick cords of about a quarter of inch thick. Cut the dough into portions of about half an inch and roll each into small balls. Lightly dust the dough balls with flour.

In a saucepan, put some oil over medium heat. Heat it up until it reaches 375° degrees. Fry the dough for about three minutes until golden. Once fried place the dough balls onto a plate with paper towels to drain.

Combine honey, lemon juice, rum and sugar in a saucepan. Cook the mixture on medium heat. Cook until all the sugar is completely dissolved.

Turn off the heat and add the fried dough balls carefully into the mixture. Stir the mixture carefully, making sure not to damage the dough. Once all the dough balls are covered with the honey mixture, transfer them to a serving plate. Set the remaining mixture aside.

Meanwhile, arrange the dough balls around the serving platter, leaving a hole at the center.

After you've assembled the dough balls on the serving plate, carefully pour some of the remaining honey mixture on top. Cover the dough balls immediately with sprinkles, confectioner's sugar, or any other edible decorations on top.

