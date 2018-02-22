Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, with almost 30 percent of the population having some form of cardiovascular disease.

The keys to heart health are: avoid smoking, be active, maintain a healthy weight, and eat a heart-healthy diet.

Harmons Dietitian Genevieve Daly joined Midday with 5 tips to help you achieve a heart healthy diet.

Focus on Flavor. Skip the salt and instead season food with herbs, spices, garlic, onions, peppers and lemon or lime juice. Savor Seafood. Aim for 8 ounces per week to slash the risk of death from heart disease by 36 percent. Seafood is a lean protein source and contains omega-3 fats that support heart and blood vessel health. Think lean. Purchase lean cuts of beef or pork, especially those with "loin" or "round" in the name, or just look for the Dietitians Choice sticker in the self-serve case. Cut back on processed meats that are high in saturated fat, like salami and bacon. Avoid trans fats. Found in foods like some baked goods, some peanut butter and tortillas, and French fries, trans fats can easily be avoided by reading the ingredients list. Eat whole. If the bulk of your diet consists of whole foods, it's a lot harder for highly processed foods to sneak into your diet. Focus on whole grains, fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats.

Genevieve also shared a heart-healthy recipe.



Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 lime

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Corn tortillas, warmed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine peppers, onion, shrimp, olive oil, and spices. Mix until evenly coated.

Cover a baking sheet with cooking spray and spread fajita mixture evenly on pan.

Cook in oven for about 8 minutes, or until shrimp has turned pink. Remove from oven.

Before serving, squeeze lime juice over fajita mixture and garnish with cilantro.

Suggested pairings: Corn tortillas, black beans, Harmons guacamole, Harmons salsa, plain Greek yogurt

