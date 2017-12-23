Woman shot in the neck while traveling on I-15 Friday night

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her neck after an apparent shooting on the freeway Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Cornea said the shooting happened on I-15 somewhere between 1000 South and 2000 South around 11 p.m.

"It appears that someone in another car pulled up next to two females and fired into their car," Cornea said. "The passenger was shot in the neck and the driver then drove her to Intermountain Medical Center."

Cornea said the driver of the car the victim was in then fled from the hospital.

"It wasn't really known why she fled, but troopers were able to eventually locate her and take her into custody," Cornea said.

Troopers shut down I-15 temporarily as they attempted to collect evidence of the shooting. The incident is still under investigation and Cornea said they do not have any description of the suspects at this time. It is not known if there was any relation between the motorists or if this was a random act of road rage.

The woman who was shot is expected to survive.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has any information about the incident is asked to call Utah Highway Patrol at 801-887-3800.

More information will be released once it become available.