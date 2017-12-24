Weber County home total loss after fire
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - Fire crews are calling a home in unincorporated Weber County a total loss.
A fire broke out at 165 South 7900 West around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Everyone was able to make it out of the home by the time fire crews arrived.
Crews are still investigating what caused the fire. The home has been deemed a total loss.
Working structure fire 165 s 7900 w. Please avoid area. Everyone made it out. Home is a total loss. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/oYIQ0dXZOK— Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) December 24, 2017
