Weber County fire destroys family home two days before Christmas

Weber Fire District

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A family lost their home two days before Christmas after a fire completely destroyed their home in Weber County Saturday night.

The fire broke out around 7:20 p.m. at a home located at 165 South 7900 West in Weber County. Fire crews said everyone was able to make it out of the home safe due to working smoke detectors.

The first arriving engine reported that the fire was already burning through the roof and attic. Hydrants in the area were limited on how much water they could produce, so firefighters had to set up water shuttle operations from over a mile away, and use tankers to bring in more water.

Crews continued to work through the night to help keep the fire contained.

An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing. How the fire started and an estimate of damages has not been released.

This is a developing story, an update will be provided once more details are released.