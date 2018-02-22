UTA officers gather winter clothing donations for the homeless

By: SIMONE FRANCIS

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 10:39 PM MST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 10:39 PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - A group of police officers with the Utah Transit Authority needs your help in their efforts to help the homeless.

Every year officer Bryant Adams and his colleagues make special efforts to reach out to people living on the streets. Tuesday night, UTA police served 530 people dinner at the St. Vincent De Paul Dining Hall. Officers gather jackets, blankets, shirts, gloves, and socks, so they can hand them out to the homeless every year, but this year they need more donations.

If you can help or have some winter clothes to donate please get in touch with Officer Bryant Adams at BrAdams@rideuta.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected