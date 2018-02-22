UTA officers gather winter clothing donations for the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - A group of police officers with the Utah Transit Authority needs your help in their efforts to help the homeless.

Every year officer Bryant Adams and his colleagues make special efforts to reach out to people living on the streets. Tuesday night, UTA police served 530 people dinner at the St. Vincent De Paul Dining Hall. Officers gather jackets, blankets, shirts, gloves, and socks, so they can hand them out to the homeless every year, but this year they need more donations.

If you can help or have some winter clothes to donate please get in touch with Officer Bryant Adams at BrAdams@rideuta.com.