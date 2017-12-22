UTA 'Free Fare Friday' encourages Utahns to leave cars home

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - People who ride TRAX or other Utah Transit Authority systems Friday, Dec. 22 are getting a free ride.

It’s called “Free Fare Friday,” but so far, it’s just a one-time thing.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and UTA Will team up to sponsor fares for the one-day event when no fares will be required on trains or buses.

It will cost about $70,000 in taxpayer money to fund fares for the day.

The move aims to encourage commuters to ditch their cars at home and take mass transit, which McAdams said is cleaner.

“Vehicles account for 57 percent of our air pollution,” said McAdams. Poor air quality has plagued northern Utah for years, particularly in the winter months.

Some drivers said they would like to see fares be eliminated on “red” air quality days, or days when air quality is so bad, people are encouraged to stay indoors.

Asked whether UTA will have “free fare day” monthly, officials said not yet. They said the process of turning off fare boxes is labor-intensive and they have not figured out an appropriate system. They said lowering adult fares from $2.50 per ride was not possible just yet, because UTA has to pay its employees.

Still, commuters said they find the fares much too expensive to justify the bus or TRAX commute.

“In the last two years, it’s gone up every year,” said Sarah Minor, who takes TRAX every day. She added she pays about $50 per month for her pass.

Many commuters said they would consider taking TRAX or UTA buses regularly if it were cheaper.