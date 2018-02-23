Unified police looking for Herriman man with autism
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (News4Utah) – Unified police are looking for a 20-year-old Herriman man.
Police say Tanner Oblad left for school at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They say he left his house without his wallet or phone. He usually takes TRAX and a bus.
Police describe Tanner as a “high functioning person with autism” and say he does not have any severe medical needs.
If you seen him, you’re asked to call 801.743.7000 with any information.
