Bystanders help Unified officer after he was attacked by vandalism suspect

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Unified Police Department

MILLCREEK (News4Utah)- A Unified officer was transported to the hospital Thursday after officials say he was attacked.

It happened around noon at 909 East 4500 South.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital in "fair condition" but has since been released with minor head injuries. Investigators say the officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody for vandalism but the suspect resisted. "[The suspect] physically assaulted the officer, knocking him to the ground," they said.

Bystanders jumped into action and helped the officer.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Ousseynou Niang. He was booked for aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and property damage.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mug: Ousseynou Niang

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mug: Ousseynou Niang

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.