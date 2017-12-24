Unified firefighters return home from California

By: Connor Comeau

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 08:56 PM MST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:37 PM MST

WEST JORDAN (News4Utah) - This afternoon, the men and women of Northern Utah Task Force One returned home from fighting historic wildfires in California.

The crew arrived at Unified Fire's Logistics Division in West Jordan tired but full of purpose.

They returned home after assisting California firefighters in their efforts in battling the state's historic wildfires.

"Everywhere we went, we were getting thumbs up, waves, nothing but kindness was shown to us. And it was really kind of humbling," firefighter Jeff Holbrook told News4Utah.

Task Force One has a total of 23 firefighters. Most recently, they were deployed to Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

