Undocumented Utah mother to be deported Christmas night

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- An undocumented Utah mother of four is scheduled to be deported on Christmas Day after her stay of removal was denied.

Maria Santiago Garcia has been surrounded by community members supporting her fight since September.

She describes herself as an orphan and a sexual abuse survivor who escaped the violence of her native Guatemala for a better life here in Utah where she's raising two sons and two daughters ages 11 to just 3. Her children will be leaving with her.

“I can’t even describe how I feel about my kids going to Guatemala,” Garcia says. “I am afraid. I am fearful that something bad will happen to them,” says Garcia.

Before he plane departs on Christmas Day supporters will gather by the American Airline ticket counter located on the ground floor of Terminal 1 at Salt Lake International Airport at 10 p.m. Community members are welcome.