Family of five from Oregon involved in rollover on 215, teen boy killed

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) - A teenage boy from Oregon died after the SUV he was in rolled off 215 in Taylorsville Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Jared Cornea said the accident happened just after 8 a.m. near 5800 South I-215 just as the freeway curves east. The teen was traveling with his mom, dad and two siblings.

The family had just arrived to Utah from Oregon to visit family for the Holidays.

All of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Two other occupants received minor injuries and the other two were not injured.

The family was also traveling with their dog who had been missing for a while after the accident. The dog was later found hiding under one of the troopers cars and will be reunited with the family.

The identity of the teen killed has not been released. Additional details will be released once more information is known.