Trooper injured after being struck by a passing car while assisting motorist on I-15

Utah Highway Patrol

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A trooper is recovering after being struck by a passing motorist while assisting another vehicle who had slid off I-15 in Millard County Friday

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said Trooper Jeff Rowell had his lights activated while stopped on the side of I-15 near mile post 139 as he was assisting a motorist who had slid off the freeway.

As trooper Rowell was communicating with dispatch his location, another motorist lost control of his car and slid into the rear of Trooper Rowell's patrol car. The driver of that vehicle told troopers he was traveling three miles over the posted limit of 75 mph when he lost control.

Trooper Rowell suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Fillmore Hospital where he was treated and released.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The motorist who hit the trooper was not inured and was given a citation for driving too fast for existing conditions.

UDOT overhead signs in the area suggest slower speeds is advisable during adverse weather.

UHP again wants to remind motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles to help keep their troopers safe.