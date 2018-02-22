Tooele teen remembered at vigil
TOOELE, Utah (News4Utah) - Friends, family and classmates gathered in Tooele to remember the life of Lincoln Powers.
The 19-year-old died on Monday after he was involved in a car crash Sunday. More than 100 joined together Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil.
A viewing for Lincoln will be held on Friday evening at the Tate Mortuary on South Main in Tooele. Lincoln will be laid to rest on Saturday morning.
