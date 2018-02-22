Tooele County mom charged with felony after she and baby test positive for meth
TOOELE COUNTY (News4Utah)- A Tooele County mother was charged with child endangerment Thursday.
According to charging documents, 20-year-old Shay L. Christensen waited until she was 17 weeks pregnant to get prenatal care. At 27 weeks, document say, she went to the doctor's office and "delivered the baby in the clinic's bathroom."
Both Christensen and her baby tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.
In Utah, health care providers are required to report prenatal drug exposure.Christensen was charged with endangerment of a child -with injury, a second degree felony. Records say the baby had cuts on its head "caused by the defendant's methamphetamine use while the baby was in utero."
The Tooele County Attorney tells News4Utah the child is currently living with its grandma.
For more on how using illegal drugs during your pregnancy can impact mom and baby click here.
