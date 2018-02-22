Thursday is Latino Day on the Hill

Salt Lake City (News4Utah) - Thursday, February 22 is Latino Day on the Hill.

Hosted by the Utah Republican Latino Coalition, the bi-partisan event celebrates Utah's Latino population, culture and traditions.

You are invited to attend from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol.

Special guest speakers include: Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Utah State Senator Luz Escamilla, Utah State Senator Deidre Henderson, State Rep. Angela Romero and State Rep. Mike McKell.

Entertainment will be provided by Viva El Folklore.