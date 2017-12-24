Teen accused of murder charged with new felony assault while in custody

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4 News) A teenager being tried as an adult for the murder of Sunset man is now facing new charges after an assault on a staff member where he is being detained.

Seth JD Carreras, 17, was charged last week in 2nd District Court with a third degree felony for an alleged incident that happened on December 2 at the Farmington Bay Juvenile Detention Center.

Charging documents state Carreras kicked a staff member in the leg and then had to be restrained by multiple staff members until he calmed down.

Carreras has been incarcerated at the detention center in connection to the October 21 shooting death of 19-year-old Hunter Woodson. Charging documents state Carreras was trying to buy marijuana from the Woodson but got kitchen spices instead of drugs.

That’s when police say Carreras shot Woodson multiple times with a 9 mm handgun, killing him.