Students welcome 'Girls Who Code' to Utah

DRAPER (News4Utah) - Hundreds of young women gathered Thursday to kick off 50 new "Girls Who Code" clubs in Utah. They heard from the programs founder and Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox on the importance of technology and of using their voices for good.

Reshma Saujani is the founder and CEO of "Girls Who Code" and said, "Girls come and learn about the basics of coding, we also learn about sisterhood, bravery, resilience, they learn how to build something they're passionate about." The clubs will function as after-school programs and follow a set curriculum. To find out how to set up a club at your child's school, visit their website.

The event was held today at Dell EMC and they are partnering with Adobe, Microsoft, and the Utah STEM Action Center to launch the Utah Girls Who Code Club Network. Vance Checketts is the Vice President of Dell EMC and he said, "We're giving our time, money and technology to make this a reality, because we know that this industry wont be successful if we can't tap into the full potential which means our girls."

The students kicked off the event by brainstorming potential apps or solutions to daily problems. Some tackled school safety, road maintenance, retail, and social justice. Watch the full report above to see more of their amazing ideas.