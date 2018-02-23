Student accused of posting threat to social media claims it was a prank

HEBER CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Police say a high school student was taken into custody Wednesday evening after posting a threat of gun violence to social media. A post he is claiming was a prank.

A Wasatch High School student saw a social media post that contained the threat toward the school for the following day.

The student called police who contacted the suspect. The suspect who is also a student at Wasatch High was “cooperative with the investigation” according to police. Detectives say he admitted this was all a prank. They say he said he thought it would be funny.

"It's not a joke. It's not a game to play," Detective Tammy Thacker with Heber City Police Department said. "Firearms are not toys and it's not something to joke about. It's a serious matter."

That student was taken into custody and investigators believe there is no remaining threat to student safety.

Even though the student said it was a prank, additional law enforcement officers will be present at all schools throughout the school day Thursday.

Just this week the Wasatch County School District launched a "See something, Say Something" campaign, encouraging students to act fast if they notice anything suspicious.

Both students and police are giving the student who reported the threat high praises.

"“I think she’s amazing and I think she’s brave, extremely brave," Det. Thacker said. "This could have been an extremely life-threatening situation and a devastating situation for our community and because of her strength and because of her braveness, that didn’t happen."

The student is facing charges such as attempted aggravated assault and terroristic threats.