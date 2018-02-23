Student arrested after threatening gun violence at school

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (News4Utah) – Police have arrested a Springville student after a threat of violence was posted to social media Thursday.

Detectives arrested a Springville High School student after they say a Snapchat post was discovered that suggested a threat of violence at the school. The ‘snap’ was sent out around 5 a.m. Thursday. Investigators intercepted the post and were able to find the student at school.

When they interviewed the student, detectives say, he made the comment that “it was only a joke” and he had no intentions of going through with the threat.

The student was arrested and booked into the Slate Canyon Detention Center on multiple charges including making a "terroristic threat."

Springville police say they take these situations “very seriously" and try to act on them quickly to protect the students and staff of the schools and the citizens of the community.

A similar situation played out in Heber City on Wednesday -- when a student made a threat of gun violence at Wasatch County High School and later told police it was a joke.