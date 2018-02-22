Senator Jim Dabakis brings validity to bill with DUI experiment

2/22/2018 - *UPDATE: Thursday morning the bill was tabled on a 3-2 vote. It is likely dead for the session.

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- Utah has a new law that drops the threshold for DUI's to one of the lowest levels in the country. It's making the legal limit for driver's blood alcohol content from .08 to .05.

Although it's already been signed into law, that doesn't mean everyone agrees with it, and the idea is still receiving a lot of debate on Capitol Hill.

Senator Jim Dabakis joined Good Morning Utah with an experiment that he says proves just one beer will put him over the limit to drive.