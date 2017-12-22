Sandy package thief caught on camera

By: KIERRA DOTSON

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 12:40 PM MST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 06:29 PM MST

SANDY (News4Utah)- Package thieves are on the prowl. With just four days left until Christmas those last minute packages are arriving on porches all across the state.

Police in Sandy are releasing video of a suspect who they say stole packages from a porch on Dec. 14th. This was in the 11100 block of O'Henry Road.

Video shows the suspect wearing a brown jacket, a black t-shirt, and jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected