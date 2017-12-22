Sandy package thief caught on camera
SANDY (News4Utah)- Package thieves are on the prowl. With just four days left until Christmas those last minute packages are arriving on porches all across the state.
Police in Sandy are releasing video of a suspect who they say stole packages from a porch on Dec. 14th. This was in the 11100 block of O'Henry Road.
Video shows the suspect wearing a brown jacket, a black t-shirt, and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.
