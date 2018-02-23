Salt Lake police seek next of kin for WWII soldier's remains

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Salt Lake police are hoping to track down a Utah resident, so they can return his relative’s remains and personal belongings.

Police say on August 29, 2017 a search group found the remains of a fallen World War II soldier in Karelia, Russia. The soldier had been missing for 75 years.

The soldier’s grandson, Anton Skripko (DOB 11/29/1964), is the only known next of kin and a Utah resident.

In order to return the soldier’s personal belongings and notify the family, police are asking for the public’s help tracking down Skripko.

If you have any current contact information for him, you’re asked to email the information to Amberly.crowford@slcgov.com or call 801.799.3565.