Road Home needs blankets, boots as cold weather continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - The Road Home Shelter is asking for boots and blankets this weekend in advance of Christmas.

“We had a family down here looking for bots for their small children, and we did not have sizes that we needed,” said Kat Kahn, Development Director at Road Home.

She says blankets are in the most need this time of year.

“It has been extremely cold recently,” said Kahn.

She says Road Home doesn't turn people away — and they are nearly at the highest total number of clients ever.

“Those rooms are full up in there. And there’s people coming all the time looking for shelter,” said Joseph Tapia, a veteran who is staying at Road Home.

“There’s a lot of need out here."