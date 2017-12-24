Reward offered in Millard County Home Invasion Robbery

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DELTA, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Millard County Sheriff's Office is now offering a $1000 reward for information involving a Delta home invasion robbery that happened in November.

The reward, intended to help detectives find the suspects involved in the serious crime faster, is for any information that leads to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of those individuals responsible.

The Sheriff's Office had originally responded to the home invasion robbery on White Sage Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m. on November 30. The two suspects were last seen on foot in the area of the Neighborhood Park (Delta Hospital) at least an hour prior to the incident.

Both suspects were described as middle-aged, one was described as being tall and the other suspect was short and heavy-set. One wearing a white shirt with blue stripes and the other a greenish jacket.

Deputies said it appears this particular home was the only one specifically targeted and both men are to be considered armed and dangerous. Neither suspect was known to the victim.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Turner or Detective Peacock at the Millard County Sheriff's Office at (435) 743-5302.