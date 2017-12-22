Pitch Perfect 3 scores with Film Critic Tony Toscano

12/22/2017 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) Three new films hit theaters and Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah with his reviews.

Father Figures

Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him.

"Father Figures" is a flat one-joke comedy. The fact is the 1988 film "Twins," starring Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, did this much better and funnier 30 years ago.

"Father Figures" is one of those films you'd can wait for when its released on DVD or Netflix in a few months.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Downsizing

In the story, the world is running out of resources and the solution is to shrink mankind to a fraction of the size so the Earth can sustain human life.

If you're going to the theater to see a comedy, stop. Although there are some comic elements in the film, "Downsizing" is just a political satire told in a very dry way.

"Downsizing" ends up being a disjointed and self indulgent agenda film, without ever being clear as to what that agenda actually is.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Pitch Perfect 3

After winning their last championship, the 'Bellas' have drifted apart. The ladies then get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour. But will they harmonize one last time?

The 3rd chapter of the "Pitch Perfect" series is exactly what you'd expect it to be, an irreverently engaging comedy.

If you are a fan of the previous films, the third and (they say) the final chapter will not disappoint you.

"Pitch Perfect 3" gets a B and is rated PG-13