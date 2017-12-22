Mother accused of beating son on flight faces Grand Jury

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - The Colorado mother accused of beating her son while on a JetBlue Airways flight was formally charged Thursday by a Grand Jury. Charise Klipfel faces one count of assault under the Federal Aircraft Jurisdiction of the United States.

U.S. Attorney John Huber said, "It's interesting that a grand jury issued the charge against Ms. Klipfel, that's significant that it was members of our community who issued this charge."

Huber says this case is based on the testimonies of passengers on the flight with Klipfel, and the statements they made to the FBI.

According to charging documents, passengers sitting near Klipfel and her eight-year-old son saw roughly 12 instances "where Klipfel would strike, slap or kick" her son "or aggressively shove him." They reported to flight attendants and then to the FBI that the child "pled with her to stop" and cried openly.

Huber said, "Because of good people coming forward to protect a child, this case is one that we believe in and take very seriously."

UPDATE: Charise Klipfel has been released from Davis County Jail.

If you suspect child abuse immediately notify authorities or call the Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline at 855.323.3237.